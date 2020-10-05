IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, helps FinTechs launch card programs rapidly with the IDEMIA Fintech Accelerator Card Program, a dedicated program from onboarding to card issuance.

In the context of a rapid transformation of the banking industry, IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, supports FinTechs and neobanks with the launch of the Global Fintech Accelerator Card Program. This new program allows a rapid process from cardholder onboarding to card issuance.

IDEMIA's leadership in card manufacturing, as the number 1 global FinTech card issuance partner, is based on a solid experience of a global dedicated FinTech team and a network of 30 Service Centers in 26 countries around the world. FinTechs can leverage the capability and know-how of IDEMIA to enable card issuance into the marketplace anywhere in the world.

Over the years, IDEMIA has built the largest world wide network of personalization centers designed to optimize responsiveness and proximity to the cardholder for fast delivery times. All of the 30 Service Centers are supported by a Common Personalization System (CPS) that allows card profile developments to be instantly and securely transferred and re-used in any one of them, helping globally aspiring Fintechs to expand rapidly. In addition to CPS, all IDEMIA sites are inter-connected via the IDEMIA Hub with a connection to almost all local and global card processors and BaaS providers so that services and solutions can be safely replicated, extended, shared and optimized across the world.

The IDEMIA FinTech Accelerator CardProgram benefits from dedicated local, regional and global FinTech teams that are trained to help to create a card product that will ensure FInTechs can fully differentiate their product in the marketplace. Before manufacturing the cards, the needs of various stakeholders within the FinTech's organization are taken into consideration to guarantee an optimal start of the card issuing journey. IDEMIA provides advice on how to use innovative solutions to help FinTechs to further differentiate such as card packaging solutions, IDEMIA metal cards, biometric cards (F.CODE), cards with a dynamic security code (MOTION CODE) and recycled cards (GREENPAY).

With IDEMIA's digital assets, customers will be able to blend the physical card with digital services. The FinTech Accelerator Card Program not only provides a seamless process for a successful card launch, but also it delivers additional digital services such as mobile identity proofing for customer on-boarding and IDEMIA Card Connect, a way to activate a card or provide secure customer authentication by tapping the contactless card on the phone. IDEMIA's digital assets can also enable FinTechs to enrich their mobile banking apps with new payment features via digital cards, reinventing the customer journey for both proximity and remote payments.

"We recognize that the FinTech world needs innovative solutions and to move quickly. Our Accelerator Card Program does just that and ensures that we can help the processors, BaaS providers and FinTech customers get their products to market as quickly as possible and expand globally without the need to start a new project in each country"

Stuart Yaxley Senior Vice President Global Accounts and FinTechs for Financial Institutions at IDEMIA

"IDEMIA's FinTech accelerator card program and Hub have been strategic levers in creating an advanced interface and facilitating business for all of our existing and future global fintech customers, including providing a wide variety of valuable solutions such as metal cards, recycled plastic cards and digital solutions. The IDEMIA FinTech team are extremely knowledgeable in their field, and with our combined global reach, our partnership is a powerful force as we support our customer's international growth journeys. Moreover, their global service delivery team have made sure that the interface that we have set up with them is designed to work with all of the needs and expectations of our customers."

Neil Harris Group Chief Commercial Officer of GPS Global Processing Services.

"We at OneCard have set out to reimagine Credit Cards and have launched a Mobile First Metal Credit Card. We needed a partner who has the same philosophy and outlook of innovation and consumer first. The IDEMIA FinTech team was our partner of choice to create the stunning 16 g Metal OneCard. Their personalized Metal Card offering has helped differentiate OneCard. IDEMIA has been able to deliver the product for us in these challenging times also.

Vibhav Hathi, Cofounder CMO, OneCard

