Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal liquidation process Jubii Europe N.V.'s management has decided, in cooperation with the Supervisory Board, to initiate the formal liquidation process of the Company as no option to sell the Company could be realized. Jubii Europe N.V. Haarlem, The Netherlands, October 5, 2020

