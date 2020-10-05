DGAP-Ad-hoc: Jubii Europe N.V. / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal liquidation process
Jubii Europe N.V.'s management has decided, in cooperation with the Supervisory Board, to initiate the formal liquidation process of the Company as no option to sell the Company could be realized.
Jubii Europe N.V.
Haarlem, The Netherlands, October 5, 2020
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Jubii Europe N.V.
|Fonteinlaan 7
|2012 JG Haarlem
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5241 7080444
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5242 9164610
|E-mail:
|contact@jubii.com
|Internet:
|http://www.jubii.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000233195
|WKN:
|932728
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1138846
