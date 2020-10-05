

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Country Fresh has recalled various cut and sliced fruits distributed mainly by Walmart, citing potential health risk from Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



In the initial recall, a limited quantity of watermelon chunks from select stores were included. These items were shipped directly to Walmart and RaceTrac's retail stores located in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Texas. The recalled products were distributed from September 23 to 25, with best-if-used by dates of October 2, 3, and 4.



Country Fresh further extended the recall to include various containers of 'Freshness Guaranteed 'cut and/or sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples and cantaloupe distributed by Walmart. These items shipped directly to Walmart retail distribution centers in nine states. The 'best if used by' dates are between October 3 and October 11.



All the affected products were packaged in various size clam shell containers. The FDA, during a recent inspection, detected Listeria monocytogenes on equipment used in packing the products as well as in an area near where these products are packed.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. The symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.



However, the company is yet to receive any reports of illnesses to date associated with the recalled items.



Walmart and RaceTrac's retail stores are removing the recalled product from their respective store shelves and inventories.



In similar incidents, supermarket chain Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. in August had called back select Valencia oranges, lemons, and various other products containing fresh lemon for Listeria concerns.



In July, Garland Ventures Ltd. had called back 1095 cases of Five Cheese Stuffed Shells trays and Norpac Fisheries Export recalled shrimp poke citing potential to be contaminated with Listeria.



