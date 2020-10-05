The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 7 October 2020. ISIN DK0061272077 ------------------------------------------------------- Name Investin ANNOX Quant Glob Equity ESG KL ------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 204206 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name INIAQG ------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=793033