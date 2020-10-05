Anzeige
Montag, 05.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
05.10.2020 | 13:04
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 5

Date:05 October 2020

Strategic Equity Capital Plc


LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 02 October 2020 is:

238.74 pence per share.

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

Investments in unquoted investment funds are generally held at the valuations provided by the managers for those funds. The latest valuation for Vintage 1 Limited as at the 15 January 2020 is included.

For further information, please contact:

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

0131 538 1400

© 2020 PR Newswire
