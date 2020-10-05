The Net Asset Values per share (at bid-market values) of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC and PGIT Securities 2020 PLC at close of business on 02 October 2020 calculated in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company are as follows:

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC Ordinary Shares - ex income 138.71p Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC Ordinary Shares - cum income 142.21p PGIT Securities 2020 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares

- accrued capital entitlement

124.71p

The above Net Asset Value has been calculated based on the number of shares in issue as at the above date, being 18,088,480 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC Ordinary Shares and 24,073,337 PGIT Securities 2020 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares.

Total assets less current liabilities as at the above date were £55.7 million. This amount excludes the liability for the repayment of PGIT Securities 2020 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares on their final redemption date of 30 November 2020. The portfolio has been valued using bid prices.

Net asset attributable to holders of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC Ordinary Shares at the above date were £25.7 million.