Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Pennystock hat plötzlich mehr als 200 Mio. Umsatzpotiential! Aktie geht steil...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J35T ISIN: GB00B4XS5145 Ticker-Symbol: WTM1 
Stuttgart
05.10.20
14:00 Uhr
0,960 Euro
-0,020
-2,04 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLOUDCALL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLOUDCALL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0001,07014:45
ACCESSWIRE
05.10.2020 | 13:56
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CloudCall Group plc to Present at MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl on October 13th

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / CloudCall Group plc (LSE:CALL)( AIM:CALL), has been invited to present at the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl, which is being held virtually on October 13th - 16th, 2020.

CloudCall Group plc is scheduled to present on Tuesday 13th October at 10am ET, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/37891.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its first ever "Best Ideas Bowl." This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 25 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 25 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha. The Best Ideas Bowl is sure to have some big winners too.

About CloudCall:

CloudCall is a software and integrated communications business that has developed and provides a suite of cloud-based software and communications products and services. CloudCall's products and services are aimed at enabling organisations to leverage their customer data to enable more effective communications and improve performance.

The CloudCall suite of software products allows companies to fully integrate telephony, messaging and contact center capabilities into their existing customer relationship management (CRM) software, enabling communications to be made, recorded, logged and categorized from within the CRM system with detailed activity reporting and powerful business intelligence capable of being easily generated.

At the end of June 2020, the Company had approximately 170 staff based in Leicester (UK), Boston (US), Sydney (AUS) and Minsk (BY) with over 43,000 end-users relying on CloudCall technology to power their CRM integrated communications.

Contact:

CloudCall Group plc

Simon Cleaver, Chief Executive Officer

Paul Williams, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)20 3587 7188

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Simon Bridges

Richard Andrews

Thomas Diehl

Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000

SOURCE: CloudCall Group plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/609100/CloudCall-Group-plc-to-Present-at-MicroCap-Rodeo-Best-Ideas-Bowl-on-October-13th

CLOUDCALL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.