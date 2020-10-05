CloudCall Group plc to Present at MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl on October 13th

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / CloudCall Group plc (LSE:CALL)( AIM:CALL), has been invited to present at the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl, which is being held virtually on October 13th - 16th, 2020.

CloudCall Group plc is scheduled to present on Tuesday 13th October at 10am ET, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/37891.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its first ever "Best Ideas Bowl." This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 25 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 25 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha. The Best Ideas Bowl is sure to have some big winners too.

About CloudCall:

CloudCall is a software and integrated communications business that has developed and provides a suite of cloud-based software and communications products and services. CloudCall's products and services are aimed at enabling organisations to leverage their customer data to enable more effective communications and improve performance.

The CloudCall suite of software products allows companies to fully integrate telephony, messaging and contact center capabilities into their existing customer relationship management (CRM) software, enabling communications to be made, recorded, logged and categorized from within the CRM system with detailed activity reporting and powerful business intelligence capable of being easily generated.

At the end of June 2020, the Company had approximately 170 staff based in Leicester (UK), Boston (US), Sydney (AUS) and Minsk (BY) with over 43,000 end-users relying on CloudCall technology to power their CRM integrated communications.

Contact:

