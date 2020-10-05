Rockridge Resources Ltd.: Rockridge Resources Appoints Jonathan Wiesblatt as a Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockridge Resources Ltd.ROCK) (Frankfurt: RR0) ("Rockridge") (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jonathan Wiesblatt has joined the Company as a Strategic Advisor to assist Rockridge's management team with its capital markets and corporate strategy going forward.



Mr. Wiesblatt has over two decades of experience in the financial industry in various roles including focused expertise in the mining industry as an analyst and institutional investor. Mr. Wiesblatt specializes in equity research, portfolio management, capital markets, hedge funds, and investment management. His expertise in US and Canadian capital markets will be invaluable to the company as Rockridge endeavours to create shareholder value through new mineral discoveries and the advancement of projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions. Mr. Wiesblatt has spent the last 15-years as an institutional investor working as a Portfolio Manager for several multi-strategy funds, a Canadian Equity Mutual Fund at Sprott Asset Management, as well as recently serving as an advisor to one of Canada's largest Family Offices, Reichmann International Development Corp. He is a graduate of The University of Western Ontario and Chartered Investment Manager Designation holder.

"We are thrilled have Jon join the Rockridge team as he brings strong managerial and capital markets expertise to our advisory board," said Jordan Trimble, President of Rockridge Resources. "He has had a very impressive career in the Canadian investment management industry, and we look forward to his involvement as a Strategic Advisor going forward."

Mr. Wiesblatt stated: "I am very excited to be joining the Advisory Board at Rockridge. The company has assembled an excellent collection of assets and has built a team with a track record of success. I am looking forward to helping the company navigate through its next phase of growth in a very exciting time for commodity companies and their shareholders."

Rockridge Resources is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. The Company's Knife Lake Project is in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Additional information about Rockridge Resources and its project portfolio can be found on the Company's website at www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com. Rockridge currently has 51.1 million shares issued and outstanding.

