The global sex toys market size is poised to grow by USD 9.83 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The rising popularity of sex toys combined with the rapid growth of e-commerce platforms and increased focus on LGBT population will drive the market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

APAC was the largest sex toys market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as increasing exposure to sex toys, growing awareness of the health benefits of sex toys, and rebranding and repositioning of sex toys industry.

The global sex toys market is fragmented. Ansell Ltd., Church Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and WOW Tech International GmbH. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this sex toys market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Global sex toys market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Growing Awareness of Health Benefits of Sex Toys will be a Key Market Trend

Growing awareness of the health benefits of sex toys combined with increasing exposure and rebranding and repositioning of sex toys industry will positively impact the market.

Sex Toys Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist sex toys market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sex toys market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sex toys market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sex toys market vendors

