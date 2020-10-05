On request of Media and Games Invest plc, company registration number C52332, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 06, 2020. As per today's date the Company has 92,073,507 shares. Shares Short name: M8G ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 117,073,507 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: MT0000580101 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 204201 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: C52332 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO / 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.