ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream Announces Stock Repurchase Program

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / ClickStream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced today that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $1,000,000 of the company's common stock from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions.

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream, states, "By using our strong balance sheet to reduce the number of outstanding common shares, we can increase stockholder value, while maintaining sufficient cash resources to fund our operations and development. The share repurchase authorization reflects our ongoing commitment to improving the investment value of the company's stock while at the same time growing our business by further developing and marketing WinQuik app."

The repurchase program permits shares to be repurchased in open market or private transactions, through block trades, and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Repurchases will be made at management's discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both the company and its shareholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and the company's financial performance. Open market purchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements.

The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The repurchase program does not obligate the company to purchase any particular number of shares.

