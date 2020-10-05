Beyond Commerce, Inc.: Beyond Commerce's Service 800 Awarded Renewal Contract from GE

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, is pleased to announce that GE has renewed its agreement with Service 800. GE is an American multinational conglomerate incorporated in New York City and headquartered in Boston. As of 2018, the company operates through the following segments: aviation, healthcare, power, renewable energy, digital industry, additive manufacturing and venture capital and finance.

Gail Propson, Service 800's Director of Sales and Marketing, commented, "We are always happy to share when an existing customer has expanded their business. It is a testament to the fact that we deliver on what we promise, to gather actionable and quality customer feedback every day."

About GE

GE rises to the challenge of building a world that works. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today the company's dedicated team, leading technology, and global reach and capabilities help the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. GE's people are diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest level of integrity and focus to fulfill GE's mission and deliver for its customers.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.ge.com

About Beyond Commerce , Inc .

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC Pink: BYOC) is focused on business combinations of "big data" companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com.

