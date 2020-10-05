Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.: Streamline Health(R) to Present at The MicroCap Best Ideas Conference, October 13, 2020

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM), provider of the eValuator Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, has been invited to present at the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl, which is being held virtually on October 13th - 16th, 2020.

Streamline Health is scheduled to present on October 13, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/37889

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its first ever "Best Ideas Bowl." This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 25 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 25 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha. The Best Ideas Bowl is sure to have some big winners too.

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Our eValuator Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue across the enterprise. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

