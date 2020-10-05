Greenpro Capital Corp: Greenpro Intends to Incubate a Satellite Communication Venture

KUALA LUMPUR / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that it intends to incubate a Low Earth Orbit satellite communication venture based in Malaysia to cover the ASEAN region.

This new company will provide internet connectivity via satellite for the South East Asia region. The vision is to provide internet access to areas and places where traditional internet connectivity is scarce with no fiber or 5G available. Borneo and other such remote islands would benefit tremendously with this service with our future Low Earth Orbit, "LEO" satellite connectivity.

CEO CK Lee said: "we are excited by the potential to bring internet connectivity to rural areas and help provide the infrastructure to drive e-commerce transactions and development along with cloud based data-centers for the local economies. We will be working closely with SEATech Ventures Corp to move this critical communications project forward."

The Company has been incubating many ventures and will incubate this project along with SEATech Ventures Corp, an OTC quoted company. GRNQ and the group of companies own 40 million shares of SEATech Ventures Corp out of 92.5 million shares issued.

Other Company Events

Greenpro recently recorded a dividend of 1 DQWS share for every 5 GRNQ shares for shareholders of record on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who qualified for this dividend will receive their shares directly into their brokerage account automatically. The Company transfer agent Vstock is handling this distribution.

About SEATech Ventures Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) (a Nevada corporation) aspires to nurture and incubate emerging growth technology companies in South East Asia that aim to become tomorrow's Asia unicorns. SEATech is an incubation platform, pools together talents that are equipped with technical, market developmental and financial expertises. We provide mentoring and consultancy on growth strategy through business combination and integration for companies to expand their business across Asia. We advise companies to monetize, capitalize and securitize their businesses by providing funding strategy which includes equity crowd funding, private-placement and go public. With a vast experience in business and ventures, our key management team possess the business acumen and have access to a network of managing partners across Asia who commit to introduce high quality deal-flows to us. SEATech is well positioned to be recognized as an influential Asian Corporate Venture Capital firm in transforming, securitizing, capitalizing and internationalizing Asia technology companies. For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.seatech-ventures.com

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) (a Nevada corporation) with strategic offices across Asia, is a business incubator with a diversified business portfolio comprising finance, technology, banking, CryptoSX, a licensed crypto exchange for Securitized Token Offerings "STO's", health and wellness and fine art. With 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. We also operate venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies, covering finance, technology, FinTech, and health and wellness. For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Gilbert Loke, CFO, director

Greenpro Capital Corp Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com

Phone: +852-3111 7718

Contact Dennis Burns. Investor Relations.

Tel (567) 237-4132

dburns@nvestrain.com

SOURCE: Greenpro Capital Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609104/Greenpro-Intends-to-Incubate-a-Satellite-Communication-Venture