

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales grew for the second straight month in August, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



Retail sales rose 4.0 percent year-on-year in August, following a 1.5 percent increase in July.



Sales of non-specialized stores gained 7.5 percent yearly in August and those of other household equipment in specialized stores grew 3.5 percent.



Sales of culture and recreation goods in specialized store, and other goods increased by 3.4 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.7 percent in August.



