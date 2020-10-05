

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production fell for the second straight month in August, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-on-month in August, following a 0.8 percent decline in July.



On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased a calendar adjusted 3.0 percent in August, after a 0.1 percent decline in the previous month.



Manufacturing output declined 1.5 percent annually in August.



Production in mining and quarrying output grew 1.8 percent, while those of electricity and gas supply declined 11.7 percent.



