Westinghouse Signs Engineering Contract To Extend The Life Of Angra 1

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company has just signed a contract with Eletronuclear to conduct engineering analyses critical to the safety, reliability and long-term life of the Angra 1 nuclear power plant. This contract supports Eletronuclear's Long Term Operations (LTO) program designed to enable continued operations at Angra Unit 1 through the end of 2044. The current operating license is valid through December 2024.

"This marks a very important first step for both Eletronuclear and Westinghouse in working together to allow for extended operation," said David Howell, Westinghouse president of Americas Operating Plant Services. "Westinghouse has been a close partner with Eletronuclear since the Angra 1 unit first went online in 1985. We are pleased to have been chosen to support the safety, reliability and long-term success of Angra 1."

The LTO program at Angra 1 includes engineering assessments, system testing, and plant system upgrades, to be implemented in several stages by 2030.

"We hope that this will be the first in a series of successful initiatives, continuing the longstanding relationship with Westinghouse," said Eletronuclear President Leonam dos Santos Guimarães.

The contract follows a letter of intent signed between Westinghouse and Eletronuclear on February 3, 2020 to help extend the life of the Angra 1 nuclear power plant. The signing was witnessed by Brazil's Minister of Mines and Energy Bento Albuquerque, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, and William Popp, the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Mission to Brazil.

For additional information about Westinghouse's LTO solutions, visit https://www.westinghousenuclear.com/operating-plants/long-term-operations.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.

