

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence dropped marginally in October after five consecutive rises, survey data from Sentix showed on Monday.



The investor confidence index fell to -8.3 in October from -8.0 in September. However, the score was better than economists' forecast of -9.5.



Current conditions continued to improve to reach its highest level since March 2020. The current situation index rose to -32.0 from -33.0 a month ago.



Meanwhile, the expectations indicator fell to 18.8 in October from 20.8 in the previous month.



Sentix said the data does not reveal any significant risk element in the short term, as the expectations index remained at a higher level despite a decline of 2 points.



The outlook for Germany was somewhat better than for the euro area as a whole.



In Germany, the investor confidence index advanced to an eight-month high of 1.4 in October from -0.1 in September.



