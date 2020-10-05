

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer price inflation eased marginally in September and producer price inflation increased, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumer prices index rose 11.75 percent year-on-year in September, after an 11.77 percent increase in August. Economists had expected a 12.13 percent rise.



Prices for miscellaneous goods and services grew 25.17 percent yearly in September. Prices for health gained 15.09 percent, and those for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 14.95 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.97 percent in August. Economists had expected a 1.35 percent increase.



The producer price index rose 14.33 percent yearly in September, following a 11.53 percent increase in August.



Among the main industrial sectors, prices for durable goods grew 19.72 percent annually in September and prices for capital goods gained 21.09 percent.



Prices for intermediate goods and non-durable consumer goods prices rose by 17.91 percent and 12.74 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, energy prices decreased 4.23 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 2.65 percent in September.



