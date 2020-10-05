The global K-12 testing and assessment market size is poised to grow by USD 7.76 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The concept of learning analytics is increasingly becoming popular among educational institutions worldwide. This is due to technological advances and the increasing use of Big Data in the education sector. The concept of learning analytics has emerged as a viable option to automate the testing and assessment function of teachers and educators. The approach focuses on capturing useful information for application in classrooms and predicts the progress and outcomes of individual students. Learning analytics also helps teachers and educators to use the captured data to identify the learning needs of students. Such benefits are increasing the penetration of learning analytics in the education sector, which is fueling the growth of the global K-12 testing and assessment market.

Report Highlights:

The major K-12 testing and assessment market growth came from the curriculum-based tests and assignments segment in 2019. This is due to the increasing adoption of online and blended mode of testing by teachers and educational institutions.

North America was the largest market for K-12 testing and assessment in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing number of government initiatives to improve the quality of education and the overall development of students in the region.

The global K-12 testing and assessment market is fragmented. CogniFit Ltd., Edutech, ETS Global BV, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Inc., and Think Learn Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this K-12 testing and assessment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global K-12 testing and assessment market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive market growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Rising number of collaborations between schools and assessment companies will be a key market trend

Traditional methods of assessing students' performance require significant time, money, and effort by educational institutions. Also, it does not guarantee quality and fair assessments. This has led many educational institutions to collaborate with various testing and assessment companies to ensure fair and efficient testing programs. For instance, the Maryland State Department of Education partnered with ETS (Education Technology Services) to develop and deliver various high school assessment modules to schools in Maryland. This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the global K-12 testing and assessment market during the forecast period.

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist K-12 testing and assessment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the K-12 testing and assessment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the K-12 testing and assessment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 testing and assessment market vendors

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Curriculum-based testing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-curriculum-based testing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Method

Market segments

Comparison by Method

Blended method Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online method Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Traditional method Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Method

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CogniFit Ltd.

Edutech

ETS Global BV

Instructure Inc.

MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd.

NIIT Ltd.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

Scantron Inc.

Think Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

