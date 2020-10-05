

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania retail sales rose at a softer rate in August, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



Retail sales grew by a working-day adjusted 2.3 percent year-on-year in August, after a 4.5 percent increase in July.



Sale of non-food products rose 8.4 percent yearly in August and those of food, beverages and tobacco increased 3.7 percent



Meanwhile, sales of motor fuels in specialized stores decreased 5.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 1.6 percent in August, after a 4.2 percent increase in the preceding month.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 1.6 percent annually in August and fell 1.2 percent from the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

