The global hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market size is poised to grow by 27.70 thousand units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005428/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising development of simplified and lightweight conversion kits, one of the key hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market driver, will positively impact the market growth. The change of conventional vehicles into hybrid vehicles demands alterations to the vehicle powertrain, in addition to the need for experts to install conversion kits. Conversion kits in the developed regions are priced between USD 9,500 and USD 12,000 and professional fitment raise the cost further. In addition, the weight of the vehicle rises due to the conversion kit fitment. As a result of these factors, conversion kit manufacturers are looking at simplifying the conversing kit by lowering the weight of the kit.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market growth came from the commercial vehicles segment. The enforcement of regulations to reduce emissions from commercial vehicles (CVs) is driving the adoption of hybrid drivetrains. the high initial cost of a new hybrid commercial vehicle is benefiting the conversion kit market, as conversion kits are cost-effective to convert conventional CVs into hybrid commercial vehicles. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the passenger car segment.

North America was the largest hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The regulatory focus toward the adoption of conversion kits in both passenger cars and CVs will significantly drive hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market growth in this region over the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

The global hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market is fragmented. A123 Systems LLC, ALTe Technologies, Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt. Ltd., Enginer, EVDrive, Hybrid Design Services Inc., IX Energy Pvt. Ltd., KPIT Technologies Ltd., Odyne Systems LLC, and XL Hybrids Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/hybrid-electric-vehicle-conversion-kit-market-industry-analysis

Focus of Government Authorities Towards Attaining Economies of Scale for Conversion Kits will be a Key Market Trend

The focus of government authorities towards attaining economies of scale for conversion kits will be one of the major trends that will drive hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market growth. There has been an increasing shift toward alternative fuel vehicles such as EVs due to rising pollution levels is seen in urban cities. The poor charging infrastructure in emerging countries such as India has led the authorities to push the adoption of hybrid technology and conversion kits.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Commercial vehicles Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Passenger cars Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A123 Systems LLC

ALTe Technologies

Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Enginer

EVDrive

Hybrid Design Services Inc.

IX Energy Pvt. Ltd.

KPIT Technologies Ltd.

Odyne Systems LLC

XL Hybrids Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005428/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/