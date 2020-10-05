Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in four upcoming investor and industry conferences. Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, is expected to be discussed in each conference.



Maryland Life Sciences Bio Innovation Conference Date: Monday, October 5, 2020 Time: 10:25 -11:25 a.m. ET Panel title: Discussion on Pandemic & Risk Mitigation: A Focus on Preparation & Resiliency

Three Maryland biotech leaders discuss how to prepare for the unforeseen and what is needed to pivot for the future. Panelist: John Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer To attend: Click here (https://ww2.eventrebels.com/er/Registration/StepRegInfo.jsp?ActivityID=33528&StepNumber=1&v=MTYyMDc3OWItYTE3Zi00MzU0LWJhOTktNmI4ZmFmZWNhZjNl) to register. Guggenheim First Annual Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Conference Date: Monday, October 5, 2020 Time: 4:15 - 4:45 p.m. ET Participation: Fireside chat and investor meetings Novavax participants: Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President of Research and Development, and John J. Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer Webcast: A replay of the session will be available within 48 hours through the events (https://ir.novavax.com/events) page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 90 days following the event.

Goldman Sachs Virtual Event: Inoculating the Recovery --A Discussion on COVID-19 Vaccines, Treatments, Testing of the Economy Date: Thursday, October 8, 2020 Time: 12:00 - 12:55 p.m. ET Panel title: Vaccines - Approaching the Light at the End of the Tunnel Panelist: Gregory M. Glenn, M.D. President of Research and Development

BioHealth Capital Region Forum Date: Monday, October 19, 2020 Time: 12:45 - 1:30 p.m. ET Panel title: Strengths of our Region: Combatting Infectious Disease Panelist: Vivek, Shinde, M.D., Vice President of Clinical Development To attend: Click here (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-biohealth-capital-region-virtual-forum-crab-trap-competition-registration-114971540974.) to register.

About NVX-CoV2373

NVX-CoV2373 is a vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. NVX-CoV2373 was created using Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein and contains Novavax' patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. NVX-CoV2373 contains purified protein antigen and cannot replicate, nor can it cause COVID-19. In preclinical trials, NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated indication of antibodies that block binding of spike protein to receptors targeted by the virus, a critical aspect for effective vaccine protection. In the Phase 1 portion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial, NVX-CoV2373 was generally well-tolerated and elicited robust antibody responses numerically superior to that seen in human convalescent sera. NVX-CoV2373 is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial in the UK and two ongoing Phase 2 studies that began in August; a Phase 2b trial in South Africa, and a Phase 1/2 continuation in the U.S. and Australia. Novavax has secured $2 billion in funding for its global coronavirus vaccine program, including up to $388 million in funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Novavax is undergoing clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant in order to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles in order to address urgent global health needs. For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

