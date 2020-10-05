Qrons Inc.: Qrons files U.S. National Phase of its Patent Application

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Qrons Inc. (OTCQB:QRON), an emerging biotechnology company developing advanced stem cell-synthetic hydrogel-based solutions for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) and other nervous system pathologies, today announced that it has filed in the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the US National Phase of its international (PCT) patent application, thereby initiating Qrons' application for a United States Patent for its inventions of Techniques for Promoting Neuronal Recovery - PCT application PCT/IB2019/052850, published as WO 2019/197958. This National Phase application was filed on September 23, 2020 and has been allocated, by the USPTO, patent application no. 17/040,953.

Ido Merfeld, Qrons' President and co- founder stated, "This filing is the result of much research and we believe these scientific discoveries advance the treatment of neuronal damage and the inducement of neuronal regeneration and should have broad applications beyond traumatic brain injuries."

Jonah Meer, Qrons' co-founder and CEO, added, " While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a deleterious effect on us and many other University based labs, the work of perfecting our IP and finding solutions to improve the treatment of TBIs as well as other neurodegenerative diseases continues."

About Qrons Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Qrons is a publicly traded emerging biotechnology company developing advanced stem cell-based solutions to combat neuronal injuries with a focus on traumatic brain injuries and concussions. The Company has two product candidates for treating TBIs, both integrating proprietary, modified mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and smart synthetic material, QS100, an injury specific, 3D printable, implantable MSCs-synthetic hydrogel, to treat penetrating brain injuries and QS200, an injectable MSCs-synthetic hydrogel for the treatment of diffused injuries commonly referred to as concussions. For additional information, please visit www.qrons.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties impacting the Company's business including increased competition; the ability of the Company to expand its operations, to attract and retain qualified professionals, technological obsolescence; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

