Wuhan General Group, Inc.: Wuhan General Group Appoints Willem Jonker as Chief Operating Officer

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is delighted to share today the appointment of Mr. Willem Jonker, CA(SA), as Chief Operating Officer of the Cannabis Cultivation Project effective immediately.

Willem is an experienced leader and a recognized international authority in the cannabis industry. He is most often referred to as the grandfather of medicinal cannabis in Africa.

Willem is a chartered accountant and formerly a senior partner at Allan Gray, the largest independent investment manager in South Africa. In 1999, he started and/or expanded four small asset management businesses throughout Southern Africa. In the process, he moved into the field of private equity, with a focus on telecommunications (telecoms licenses in the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa and Tanzania), energy (hydrogen, solar, "green" cement substitute, and low-energy lights), real estate (two large shopping centers among others), commodity trading and project finance (development finance institutions and equity and debt finance).

Since 2015, Willem has been building Medigrow Africa into the largest portfolio of licensed medicinal cannabis companies in Africa. Medigrow Africa's mission is to give as many people as possible access to cannabis as a medicine.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Willem Jonker to the Wuhan team," commented Jeff Robinson, Chairman & CEO of Wuhan, "As COO, he will oversee all aspects of the Company's cannabis business operations. His strong track record in operational management and financial engineering will make for a great addition to our executive team."

"His ability to align project requirements and capital has been key in mounting such an impressive portfolio for Medigrow. Willem will leverage this strength across our Tsime project and other potential future acquisitions."

"For me it is a great opportunity to bring Wuhan's vision to life in a leadership role as COO," said Willem. "My focus will be to support and implement Jeff's strategic vision of developing and strengthening the Wuhan position and reputation as the plant-based cannabinoids biotech leader for the next decade."

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes a range of CBD-based products under Dr. AnnaRx and Medspresso brands. In addition, its wholly-owned division, M2Bio is researching and developing indications for psilocybin new therapies that will help patients who suffer from addiction, mental illness, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. Wuhan is listed and traded on the Over the Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

SOURCE: Wuhan General Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609109/Wuhan-General-Group-Appoints-Willem-Jonker-as-Chief-Operating-Officer