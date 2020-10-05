NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at close of business on 2 October 2020 were:

1400.01p Capital only and including debt at par value

1381.76p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1405.14p Including current year income and debt at par value

1386.89p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 10th January 2020, the Company has 48,829,792 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,163,731 which are held in treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).