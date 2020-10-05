Electric Taps Market to Reach $631.0 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

- Low operating cost of instant heaters and help in water conservation drive the growth of the global electric taps market

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Electric Taps Market by Product (Touchless Taps and Instant Heating Taps), End-use Industry (Residential and Commercial) and Mounting Type (Wall-Mounted and Deck-Mounted): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". As per the report, the global electric taps industry was pegged at $310.0 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $631.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Low operating cost of instant heaters and assistance in water conservation drive the growth of the global electric taps market. However, high installation cost hampers the market. On the contrary, adoption of smart bathrooms and kitchen is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to Covid-19 outbreak, governments have imposed strict regulations and have partial or complete stopped of construction works and industrial manufacturing.

However, restrictions and awareness among people for touchless operations would help the market get back on track.

Several public places such as malls and restaurants have already started to install touchless taps to save water and avoid the spread of the disease.

The touchless taps segment held the lion's share

By product, the touchless taps segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global electric taps market, owing to rise in use of touchless hygienic products and increase in awareness for water conservation. However, the instant heating tap segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, due to low operating costs of the heaters compared to the traditional geysers.

The residential segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By end-use industry, the residential segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR 12.2% during the study period, owing to increase in adoption of smart bathrooms and kitchens. However, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global electric taps market, due to the installation of touchless taps in malls, theaters, and other similar infrastructures to conserve water.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated the market

By region, the market Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to installation of electric taps in newly built malls, theaters and other similar infrastructures in developing countries of the region. However, the global electric taps market across LAMEA is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of electricity and water-conserving products in developing countries.

Major market players

Cera Sanitaryware Limited

Jaquar

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Moen)

LIXIL Group Corporation

Kohler Co.

Taizhou Hengyida Plastic Plumbing Factory (Zhenhao)

Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company)

Wenzhou Bomei Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.

TOTO Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

