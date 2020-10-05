Miami International Holdings Reports September 2020 Options Trading Results and New Daily and Monthly Records for MIAX Exchange Group

PRINCETON, New Jersey, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported September 2020 options trading results for its three securities exchanges - MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald (together, the MIAX Exchange Group). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 86.7 million equity option contracts in September for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 4,129,567 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 13.71%.



Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Contracts Sept-20 Sept-19 % Chg Aug-20 % Chg Sept-20 Sept-19 % Chg Trading Days 21 20

21

189 188

U.S. Equity Options Industry 632,751,329 360,693,463 75.4% 582,394,732 8.6% 5,046,519,012 3,285,898,055 53.6% MIAX Exchange Group 86,720,900 35,997,644 140.9% 70,996,814 22.1% 605,449,661 325,500,007 86.0% MIAX 36,901,910 13,958,514 164.4% 28,298,707 30.4% 242,802,660 130,062,867 86.7% MIAX PEARL 23,864,559 19,115,274 24.8% 23,805,458 0.2% 228,612,913 176,858,486 29.3% MIAX Emerald 25,954,431 2,923,856 787.7% 18,892,649 37.4% 134,034,088 18,578,654 621.4% Equity Options ADV Sept-20 Sept-19 % Chg Aug-20 % Chg Sept-20 Sept-19 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 30,131,016 18,034,673 67.1% 27,733,082 8.6% 26,701,159 17,478,181 52.8% MIAX Exchange Group 4,129,567 1,799,882 129.4% 3,380,801 22.1% 3,203,437 1,731,383 85.0% MIAX 1,757,234 697,926 151.8% 1,347,557 30.4% 1,284,670 691,824 85.7% MIAX PEARL 1,136,408 955,764 18.9% 1,133,593 0.2% 1,209,592 940,737 28.6% MIAX Emerald 1,235,925 146,193 745.4% 899,650 37.4% 709,175 98,823 617.6%



















Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Market Share Sept-20 Sept-19 % Chg Aug-20 % Chg Sept-20 Sept-19 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 13.71% 9.98% 37.3% 12.19% 12.4% 12.00% 9.91% 21.1% MIAX 5.83% 3.87% 50.7% 4.86% 20.0% 4.81% 3.96% 21.6% MIAX PEARL 3.77% 5.30% -28.8% 4.09% -7.7% 4.53% 5.38% -15.8% MIAX Emerald 4.10% 0.81% 406.0% 3.24% 26.4% 2.66% 0.57% 369.7%

Other news and achievements include:

MIAX

New daily record for contracts executed

2,707,322 contracts on September 4, 2020

New monthly record for contracts executed

36,901,910 contracts executed

MIAX Emerald

New daily market share record

4.96% market share on September 3, 2020

New monthly market share record

4.10% market share

New daily record for contracts executed

2,028,075 on September 3, 2020

New monthly record for contracts executed

25,954,431 contracts

MIAX Exchange Group

New daily market share record

15.50% market share on September 3, 2020

New monthly market share record

13.71% market share

New daily record for contracts executed

6,664,360 on September 3, 2020

New monthly record for contracts executed

86,720,900 contracts

MIH

Launched MIAX PEARL Equities, its first equities exchange, which completed its first day of live trading in the symbol NTGR (NETGEAR Inc.) on September 29, 2020 . Additional symbols are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

. Additional symbols are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks. Announced that it had finalized a strategic transaction with industry-leading firms to trade on MIAX PEARL Equities. Among the firms participating in the transaction are Citadel Securities, LLC, Hudson River Trading, Jump Trading Group, Simplex Trading, LLC, Susquehanna Securities, LLC, and UBS.

Jointly announced with the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, Inc. (MGEX) that MGEX membership overwhelmingly voted in favor of demutualizing. As a result, MIH and MGEX can now proceed with merger preparations in accordance with the agreement and plan of merger previously announced by the parties. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions including certain regulatory approvals.

Announced that it had completed an equity investment in Diamond Standard , Inc. ( Diamond Standard ). As part of this transaction, MIH and Diamond Standard have partnered to collaborate in multiple areas, including the development and listing of diamond-based futures and options based on Diamond Standard products. All futures and options products remain subject to regulatory approval.

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group), three national securities exchanges. MIH also owns a controlling interest in the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX Options serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Under MIAX PEARL's exchange license, MIAX PEARL Equities provides its members with best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX PEARL Equities has maker-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model.

The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

