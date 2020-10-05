Quantum Genomics recently announced it has signed a licensing and collaboration agreement with Orient Europharma (OEP) to develop and commercialise firibastat for hypertension in South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand. As part of the agreement, Quantum Genomics will receive US$19m in upfront and milestone payments as well as double-digit royalties. Additionally, OEP will fund part of the Phase III FRESH study in difficult to treat/resistant hypertension patients in Taiwan.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...