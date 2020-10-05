Alpega Group welcomes next level senior leaders, Gwyn Clay as Chief Product Officer and Jörg Heinen as VP of IT, in their exciting journey within the fast-growing transportation and logistics software market.

The new leadership team members join during a period of strong growth for the company during this COVID 19 year, well ahead of the market due to the unique value of its solutions: the ability to cater to the needs of all types of transport professionals and cover all levels of logistics complexities as recognized by Gartner in their 2020 Magic Quadrant for Transport Management Systems.

As Chief Product Officer, Gwyn Clay brings over 20 years of experience in product management and development in private equity and public company environments. Gwyn will focus on further leveraging the synergies between Alpega's solutions which uniquely position the Group in the transport and logistics market by being the sole vendor offering shipper solutions globally (Alpega TMS and TenderEasy) and leading freight exchanges with the largest network of carriers and freight forwarders in Europe. Before Alpega Group, Gwyn was Head of Product for the large Automation Business at Broadcom Inc, where he also ran cross business-unit initiatives focused on machine learning and artificial intelligence.

"The need for digital transformation in Transportation is so apparent to me. If we can get this right, along with driving actionable insights through all of the shipper and carrier data we process, we have the very real opportunity to change the world for the better."

Jörg Heinen, VP of IT, will ensure that Alpega continues to deliver best-in-class IT service for its customers thanks to his background in integrating IT organizations that were coming together during acquisitions, as well as his experience working in the private equity environment. Previously, Jörg was CIO of WMF Group driving the digital transformation, implementing a cloud-based IoT platform and supporting growth by new digital business models and Henkel where his role was instrumental harmonizing and leading IT service delivery in Europe and handling acquisitions from due diligence to post-merger integration.

"Alpega struck me as a company that has tremendous potential. As a close business partner, to be able to harness talented people and IT systems to drive the company forward into a great future with new initiatives represents an interesting challenge and great opportunity for me."

"Our entire Alpega team is excited to welcome Gwyn Clay and Jörg Heinen. Fast growth requires leaders who can scale and both Gwyn and Jörg will help us scale to the next level. Their expertise and knowledge will be tremendously valuable as we continue shaping transport collaboration with our solution portfolio during these times when the need for digitization in logistics is accelerating and driving our growth" said Todd DeLaughter, CEO of Alpega Group.

About Alpega Group

Alpega Group is a leading global logistics software company offering modular solutions that cover all transportation and logistics complexity needs. By bringing together the best solutions and market expertise, the Alpega Group has created the transportation industry's only scalable end-to-end software suite.

Alpega TMS (formerly inet and Transwide) empowers transport professionals to manage the logistics and supply chain processes, it transforms global and local supply chains into collaborative ecosystems, bringing together all parties involved. Alpega TMS's unique scalability and best-in-breed standalone solutions ensure shippers benefit from a system that evolves alongside their needs, regardless of the complexity of their logistics processes. Our freight procurement solution, TenderEasy, provides a world-class solution for sourcing transportation providers across air, land and sea. In terms of freight exchanges, 123cargo, Teleroute and Wtransnet are leading European marketplaces designed to match spot shipments and truck capacity.

These platforms and the data which flows through them, alongside our 30+ years' experience in transportation lets us enable businesses to optimize their supply chain planning and execution while benefitting from lower costs and higher visibility. Alpega's solutions combine to create added value for customers. Our community of 80,000 carriers and 200,000 members are electronically connected every day to successfully manage critical transport processes. Alpega is present in 80 countries worldwide and employs over 500 people with 31 different nationalities.

For more information, visit www.alpegagroup.com

