Newswire Announces Job Openings for Earned Media Advantage Strategists and Campaign Managers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / ??Newswire announces expansion of the team behind the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour (EMA GT) in order to help businesses achieve greater brand awareness, increased web traffic, and grow sales opportunities. For candidates in public relations, media, and sales who are looking to expand their career with the #1 rated press release distribution company for Customer Satisfaction, Newswire is looking to hire Earned Media Advantage Specialists (EMAS) and Campaign Managers (CM).

After having recently celebrated the one year anniversary of the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, Newswire continues to expand the program with the EMA GT Market Builder and EMA GT Sales Accelerator. In support of these programs, as well as the Value Pack Guided Tour, Newswire is actively seeking media, marketing, and communications professionals to fill the EMAS and CM roles.

"The success of the Guided Tour program has been amplified as we help more and more businesses achieve the Earned Media Advantage," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's of VP Earned Media Advantage Business. "We are looking for self-starters that are excited to make an immediate impact."

Earned Media Advantage Specialists work one-on-one with clients to create a customerized Earned Media Advantage Plan, acting as the reference point for all campaigns launched during their time on the program. The plan in place addresses the media and marketing pain points the client has faced and is looking to improve. Strategists are required to have experience in media or marketing communications or public relations to best fit in this role.

"We are looking for talented individuals that have a passion for storytelling who are capable of helping various businesses in different markets achieve their individual media and marketing goals," said Terenzio.

Specialists will work closely with Campaign Managers to ensure client campaigns are scheduled and sent. The collaborative effort between specialists and campaign managers allows for a seamless workflow to ensure client success and growth.

Campaign Managers primarily support campaigns for customers who have purchased our annual subscription and help support the Earned Media Advantage team by preparing, launching, analyzing and reporting on Earned Media and Marketing campaigns. Campaign Managers will also coordinate all activities for customer campaigns with Newswire's various departments including customer success, sales, marketing, and editorial.

Learn more about employment opportunities at Newswire by visiting the company's career page for a full listing of available positions.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn more about how Newswire can help you, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

VP of Earned Media Advantage Business

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609112/Newswire-Announces-Job-Openings-for-Earned-Media-Advantage-Strategists-and-Campaign-Managers