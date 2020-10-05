Ricardo For Congress: Ricardo De La Fuente Surges in the Polls Gaining Momentum to Win this November

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Last week with less than 30 days left to Election Day the race for TX27 got a lot closer. I'm the three-way race to represent the people of Texas an independent poll was conducted. Democrat Ricardo De La Fuente and incumbent Republican Mike Cloud are in a virtual tie. De La Fuente has 34% support compared to Cloud with 35% and the libertarian candidate, Phil Gray with 8%.

"We came into this race down almost 20 points," said Ricardo De La Fuente "we hit the ground running and setting up events talking to everyone across the district and listening to them! Now we are excited by the support "

The campaign has focused on helping people who have had their lives impacted by COVID-19. It began by delivering much needed PPE to election workers to helping students get laptops for back to school E-Learning.

"I train at the CCPOA boxing gym every morning ". Said Ricardo "that fighting spirit is what motivates me on the campaign trail. I want to bring solutions to the table that will help everyone. I was the underdog in this race and I'm gonna fight for every vote to be a voice for everyone in Washington. "

Ricardo travels the district 7 days a week and will be available for set aside interviews upon request.

