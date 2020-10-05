TitleVest Voted Best Title Agency for Eighth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / TitleVest, a leading New York City-based title insurance agency and member of the First American family of companies, has earned first place in the New York Law Journal's reader survey for the eighth consecutive year.

"TitleVest is honored that the real estate community of New York has once again voted us the top title agency," Brian D. Tormey, president of TitleVest, said. "This recognition is a testament to the innovative technology, outstanding service and rich expertise that we offer our clients."

Since its inception, TitleVest has focused on streamlining the closing process. The company's proprietary technology simplifies cumbersome, manual processes and strengthens the due diligence process. TitleVest's efforts have earned the company a loyal client base and reputation in the crowded New York title marketplace - home to more than 2,000 firms - while continuously improving the client experience.

"We pride ourselves on developing strong relationships with our clients," Tormey said. "As their quarterback during the closing process, we are always looking for ways to improve turnaround times, increase convenience and provide added value. Thank you to everyone who voted for recognizing that commitment to continuous improvement."

To learn more about TitleVest's suite of services, visit: www.titlevest.com.

About TitleVest

Founded in 2000, TitleVest (www.titlevest.com) is a leading New York City-based title insurance agency and member of the First American (NYSE: FAF) family of companies, offering a full range of title insurance and related services for real estate property purchase and refinance transactions. TitleVest has earned the New York Law Journal's "Best Title Agency" award for eight consecutive years as determined by its annual reader survey.

About First American Financial Corporation

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.2 billion in 2019, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

