Montag, 05.10.2020

WKN: A2JEGN ISIN: LU1778762911 Ticker-Symbol: 639 
Tradegate
05.10.20
16:19 Uhr
208,30 Euro
+3,05
+1,49 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
209,15209,4516:37
209,20209,5516:37
ACCESSWIRE
05.10.2020
74 Leser



Team Keyodo: Spotify Releases First Kazakh-American Artist Debut Single on October 16th, 2020

The First Kazakh-American artist, Keyodo, releases mesmerizing single "Say Hello"

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Spotify is officially releasing the first Kazakh-American Artist on their platform on October 16th, 2020. The artist, Keyodo, hopes to help spread diversity within the music industry as he sets stage for his debut single.

Keyodo partners with local graphic designers that show different cultures within every music video/song. Utilizing characters and famous landmarks, he hopes to share with the world all the beautiful places that it brings. The debut single "Say hello" was inspired by Los Angeles and the hustle mentality that surrounds it.

Keyodo said, "I'm excited to finally share my music with the world, and hope to inspire people to travel and experience the world differently!"

About Keyodo

Keyodo always loved sports and playing any type of instrument he could get his hands on. He learned how to make beats on his keyboard back in college. Learning as much as he could to better his craft, Keyodo started to make instrumentals to where he discovered his creative passion for producing.

Contact:

Management@TeamKeyodo.com
TeamKeyodo.com
Guest List | Interviews | Promo copies of "Say Hello"

SOURCE: Team Keyodo



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/609051/Spotify-Releases-First-Kazakh-American-Artist-Debut-Single-on-October-16th-2020

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
