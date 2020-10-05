Technavio has been monitoring the coconut water market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 1.26 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This Report Addresses:
- The market size from 2020-2024
- Expected market growth until 2024
- Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
- Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
- In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
Frequently Asked Questions-
- Based on segmentation by distribution channel, which is the leading segment in the market?
- The supermarket and hypermarket segment is expected to be the leading segment based on the distribution channel during the forecast period.
- What are the major trends in the market?
- Product launches is one of the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
- Growing at a CAGR of over 16%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 1.26 billion.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- All Market Inc., Amy Brian Naturals, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Harmless Harvest Inc., iTi Tropicals Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., MOJO Organics Inc., PepsiCo Inc, Pulse Beverage Corp., and The Coca-Cola Co. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
- Health benefits of coconut water is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the natural calamities and adverse climatic conditions restraints the market growth.
The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. All Market Inc., Amy Brian Naturals, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Harmless Harvest Inc., iTi Tropicals Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., MOJO Organics Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Taste Nirvana International Inc., and The Coca Cola Co. are some of the major market participants. The health benefits of coconut water will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Coconut Water Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Coconut Water Market in US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Sweetened Coconut Water
- Unsweetened Coconut Water
- Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Others
- Flavour
- Flavored Coconut Water
- Plain Coconut Water
Coconut Water Market in US 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The coconut water market in US report covers the following areas:
- Coconut Water Market in US Size
- Coconut Water Market in US Trends
- Coconut Water Market in US Analysis
This study identifies product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the coconut water market growth in US during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Coconut Water Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist coconut water market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the coconut water market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the coconut water market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coconut water market vendors in US
