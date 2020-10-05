5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market to Exceed a Market Valuation of US$ 9,500 Million by 2030, Says Future Market Insights in New Study

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / In a recent market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the 5G in automotive and smart transportation market is expected to grow at a dexterous 26% CAGR throughout the estimated period, 2020-2030. Growing dependence on smart technology comprising IoT and 5G, into the transportation and automotive sectors is poised to confer lucrative revenue prospects to market players. As automotive producers leverage both the demand-side and supply-side advantages provided by the incorporation of 5G technology in automobiles, the market is slated for remarkable growth over the projected period.

However, production in the automotive sector plummeted, accordingly bringing down the automobiles sales, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This posed a challenge for market growth, healthy growth is predicted with the relaxation of lockdown measures.

"Market players operating in the global market are focusing their efforts towards research & development exercises to discover solutions to real-time communication challenges and are centering on improving fleet management applications," comments an FMI analyst.

Download a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12541

Key Takeaways

Based on solutions, hardware components will hold two-thirds of the overall market share during 2020-2030

Based on the application, the fleet management will be accounting for three-fifths of the overall market share due to higher demand amid commercial vehicles.

In terms of industries, the automotive and defense sectors will attain the majority of market share over the assessment period.

Key Trends

The surging number of road accidents has put greater emphasis on road safety, consecutively laying a fertile ground for 5G in the automotive & smart transportation market.

Smart sensors allow attributes such as blindspot detection and automatic braking, among others, which all together assist in curbing road accidents and boosting market demand.

Reliability and the high speed of 5G will remain the key growth feature to the market over the assessment period.

Regional Analysis

North America remains at the forefront of the market for 5G in automotive & smart transportation due to growing inclination towards connected cars.

East Asia is anticipated to be the second most lucrative region due to the strong presence of the automotive industry in China which triumphs as the foremost automobile producer in the world.

Europe is anticipated to grow rapidly, primarily due to undisputed government support to develop the industry utilizing 5G technology.

Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the 5G in the automotive and smart transportation market are closely observing the activities of automotive manufacturers to benefit from on their demand. They are preferring long-term investments focused on advancing new revenue streams, such as automotive intelligence and Wi-Fi 6, the next-gen standard in WiFi technology, to fortify their foothold. Moreover, companies are entering collaborations and are launching novel technologies to gain a competitive edge. For instance

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. initiated a Car-to-Cloud Service powered by 5G to assist automakers to keep telematics systems and cockpit updated.

Major companies functioning in the 5G in automotive & smart transportation market are BMW AG, AUDI AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei Device Co., Ltd., Nokia, Daimler AG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Verizon, Telefónica S.A., Volkswagen, and Vodafone Limited.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12541

5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market - Market Segmentation

Solution

Hardware Components Telematics Control Units (TCUs) Roadside Units (RSUs) Onboard Units (OBUs)

Software Solutions

Services Consultation Services Integration and Installation Services Maintenance and Support Services



Application

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X)

Infotainment and Telematics

Fleet Management

Industry

Automotive

Defense

Transportation Infrastructure (Highways etc.)

Warehousing and Logistics

Public Safety

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12541

Get Valuable Insights into the 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global 5G in automotive and smart transportation market, presenting historical demand data and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the 5G in automotive and smart transportation market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Technology Landscape

Ultrasonic Sensors Market: The ultrasonic sensors market is anticipated to surpass an impressive revenue threshold by the end of the forecast period ranging from 2020 to 2030, concludes FMI's recently published research report on the market.

Internet of Everything Market: FMI's compelling study on the virtual event platforms market sheds light on the prominent dynamics influencing the growth trajectory for the upcoming forecast period 2020-2030 through detailed segmental and regional analyses.

Mobile Augmented Reality Market: The web real time communication solution market report offers a 360-degree analysis, bringing to the fore insights that can help stakeholders identify key challenges and opportunities across the upcoming decade's growth trajectory.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/5g-in-automotive-and-smart-transportation-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/5g-in-automotive-and-smart-transportation-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609098/5G-in-Automotive-and-Smart-Transportation-Market-to-Exceed-a-Market-Valuation-of-US-9500-Million-by-2030-Says-Future-Market-Insights-in-New-Study