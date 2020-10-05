Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL) ("the Company"), a company that focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. CEO, Gary Grieco, and CFO, Marion Sofield, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's recent statement regarding their entrance into the U.K. market. Grieco elaborated on the U.K. healthcare system and how it compares to the healthcare system of the United States. "We've been waiting quite a while to initiate business in the U.K.," explained Grieco, noting the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The significant difference is, we have finally received a purchase order, with money, to initiate two areas," continued Grieco, adding that these include hospitals and fluid sales.

"It's exciting for us to finally be moving forward with something where the impact of this company over the coming years could be tens of millions of dollars," said Grieco, adding that their primary focus will be to expand into hospitals. "It could become an enormous profit center for this company, and we're looking forward to having it develop into that."

"Have you considered going with distribution companies over there as well?", asked Jolly. "The people over there and the people here want the same thing - to address the problems with healthcare and hospitals," said Grieco, noting the U.K.'s recent partnership with Filta Group Holdings PLC.

The conversation then turned to the Company's beta oil testing. "We have been working on this project for two to three years, and it's been strictly lab-based," said Grieco. "The results have been extremely exciting to us," he shared. "We have formed a collaborative partnership with an oil and gas company," explained Grieco. "In about four weeks, we are going to be commencing a test on those wells. It's going to take months to get the actual results," he shared. "What we hope and expect to see is a significant increase in production."

Grieco then explained that the Company's sustainable and environmentally friendly technologies are applicable for a variety of industries, including the oil and gas industry. "Just like when a person gets healthier when the sickness goes away, oil and gas production will increase when you remove those impediments."

Jolly then asked Sofield about the Company's web development and marketing upgrades. Sofield explained that the Company recently partnered with a Virginia-based advertising and marketing firm. "They're going to assist us with our marketing, acquisition, and branding efforts," said Sofield. "It's going to be a ground-up redesign of the PCTL website," she added, before elaborating on the advanced functionality and features of the new site. "We'll be suring up that digital presence very soon."

"Another thing I would like to discuss is our late filings, and how they are a thing of the past," said Sofield. "They were a result of domino effects that were mainly exacerbated by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the travel restrictions," she continued. "However, on our end, we have taken measures to be better prepared," said Sofield. "As we settle more and more of the company's convertible debt, our derivative accounting is becoming more and more manageable and less cumbersome," she continued. "There have been no conversions on the convertible debt since the end of 2019."

Sofield then expanded on the talent and dedication of the Company's team. "This business isn't an easy-to-learn business, but it is a business," said Sofield. "So, we just keep applying sound business practices, we put our own unique spin on our world-changing products, and we remind everyone everyday that we are working here to leave a legacy in this world."

