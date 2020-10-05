Correction: Dividend payment ex-date of JSC Olainfarm

Correction in the wording of the second paragraph. The correct wording is:

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is October 7, 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is October 7, 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2019.