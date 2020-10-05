VIP-Media: From Brand Experts To Podcast Men: Collin Castrina And Chris Cox Used Their Mastery In Branding To Create A Podcast To Help Other Businesses Elevate Their Own Brand

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Collin Castrina and his partner, Chris Cox, are changing how business people and entrepreneurs build their success through social media platforms. Through their business, Podcast Squad, Collin and Chris are spreading their knowledge to give back to others. By getting big name entrepreneurs on their podcast and sharing their stories with the world, they are helping these entrepreneurs elevate their brands and build their success like no other platform out there.

"After speaking with Rob Angel, the creator of Pictionary, we saw the need for a podcast booking service that is able to help entrepreneurs get on the best podcasts to enable a successful book launch. Knowing how valuable the time of successful entrepreneurs is, we saw that other booking services would place their clients on low tier podcasts that would not help their clients push their books to a large enough audience, or an audience that was not targeted enough to help them reach their goals. Rob allowed us to see a gap in the market and we happened to be in the right state of mind at the time to go all in on this opportunity," Collin explains.

Collin and Chris were inspired to get into the personal development industry by their intrigue and curiosity in the world of entrepreneurship. By being active players in the business world, they were able to transition smoothly into this industry and create an exclusive entrepreneurial podcast booking service. Through their business, Collin and Chris have been able to speak with entrepreneurs they admire on a daily basis, while also providing them exceptional services to get their message out to the world.

"We have been very intrigued in the entrepreneurship and personal development industry for many years now, because we have that drive to be all that we can be. Being so engulfed in the space enabled us to be able to have the awareness necessary to understand the need for an exclusively entrepreneurial podcast booking service. Our team is constantly consuming books, courses, and various forms of entrepreneurial content," Collin says.

Their podcast has gained a lot of traction as it helps other entrepreneurs promote their own brand. To achieve this level of success, Collin and Chris encourage you to dedicate yourself to your business 110%. In their eyes, this is the only way that you can ensure that you have given it your all and that you get the results that you want

"Consume yourself with business. Learn about business and have your mind open for problems in the marketplace. Once you find an opportunity that solves a problem in the market, work as hard as you can to make the opportunity a reality and a success. Do not expect immediate success! You must take care of yourself while starting your business because if you burn out, your business will not be where you want it to be. Building a team will be crucial to your success because they will help you in your areas of weakness. We encourage you to build your dream team so you can create a dominant business in your space and you can provide the best product or service!" Collin states.

In addition to this piece of advice, Collin and Chris think that it is important for those who are starting their own business to understand that it will not happen overnight.

"The biggest challenges when starting a business is understanding that building a successful company doesn't happen overnight and that you really have to slow down, take one step at a time and really understand what it is that you are offering and how you actually solve a problem. The most important principle to understand is that you need to solve a real problem first, and the money will come later. Especially now, entrepreneurship is a viral trend and a lot of people don't truly understand what it takes, they just want to make money. They don't learn to love the process of actually building a business and team," Collin states.

To learn more about Collin and Chris, you can follow them @collincastrina and @chriscox2.

