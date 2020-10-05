The food processing industry is growing due to many major contributors, such as the rising need for convenience and supportive government initiatives in emerging economies. These factors have led to growth in the food cutting equipment market as food processing companies aim to provide convenient, hygienic, and safe food to consumers. To keep pace with the hygiene requirements and changing end-user demands, food cutting equipment market players must be aware of market trends and competitors' strategies. With Infiniti's solutions, companies can stay ahead of the curve, be mindful of current and upcoming market trends, and expand their market share. To gain data-driven insights from Infiniti's industry experts, and champion the food cutting equipment market, request a free proposal

"As the quality of food and food processing hygiene takes the front seat, it is vital for food cutting equipment manufacturers to stay updated with new market trends, innovations, and competitor strategies to offer products that fulfill changing market needs," says a food processing industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a prominent player in the food cutting equipment market headquartered in North America, found it difficult to identify and understand the changing market dynamics accurately. They sought to gauge the demand for food cutting equipment in different food industry segments and wanted to innovate their existing product portfolio to accommodate specifications and features based on the latest market trends and technological advancements. Therefore, the food cutting equipment market client approached Infiniti Research to assess the food cutting equipment market and competitive end-user landscape. Within the twelve-week engagement, the food cutting equipment market player also wanted to develop actionable insights on growth opportunities across NAFTA, Europe, and APAC, and evaluate how key players catered to the dynamic end-user segments.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's experts developed an integrated approach to provide strategic insights and assist the food cutting equipment market client. The engagement included the following:

Direct interviews with suppliers, business executives, and other stakeholders in the food cutting equipment market

The experts also conducted secondary research that included compiling information from a variety of reliable sources, such as annual reports, and through social media monitoring

A market opportunity assessment was conducted to assist the client gain insight into growth opportunities in various geographical regions and enhance market share

An industry trend analysis helped the experts identify and understand recent technological advancements and analyze product specifications that are in high demand

Lastly, a competitive intelligence study was conducted to understand end-user requirements and analyze gaps in their offerings and strategies

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti's market opportunity assessment, the food cutting equipment market client uncovered critical growth prospects in their target markets. The client also invested in new and lucrative segments such as food cutting equipment for fruits, vegetables, and bakeries. Further, through technological innovations in these segments, the client expanded their product portfolios and consequently became a leading manufacturer and supplier in the APAC region's food cutting equipment market. Additionally, they expanded their product portfolio by incorporating features that solve critical end-user woes in the market. They provided discounted service packages to existing and new customers, which increased their sales by 20% within the first quarter. Lastly, improved after-sales services and product features enabled the client to enter into a multi-million-dollar contract for ten years with an international food manufacturing company in Europe.

