GGCP Student Living's (DIGS's) FY20 financial performance was robust with increased rental income and fully adjusted earnings despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Portfolio valuation gains drove NAV growth and including dividends paid the accounting total return was 7.6%. The pandemic will continue to negatively affect FY21, including reduced bookings for the 2020/21 academic year just commencing. However, beyond the current challenges we see no change in the positive fundamentals for DIGS's quality portfolio assets located primarily in and around London.

