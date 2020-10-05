DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: GCP Student Living (DIGS): Continuing growth punctuated by COVID-19

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: GCP Student Living (DIGS): Continuing growth punctuated by COVID-19 05-Oct-2020 / 15:57 GMT/BST London, UK, 5 October 2020 GCP Student Living (DIGS): Continuing growth punctuated by COVID-19 GCP Student Living's (DIGS's) FY20 financial performance was robust with increased rental income and fully adjusted earnings despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Portfolio valuation gains drove NAV growth and including dividends paid the accounting total return was 7.6%. The pandemic will continue to negatively affect FY21, including reduced bookings for the 2020/21 academic year just commencing. However, beyond the current challenges we see no change in the positive fundamentals for DIGS's quality portfolio assets located primarily in and around London. We have assumed a continuation of the quarterly DPS at the Q420 rate of 1.42p. On this basis the shares yield 4.3%, with DPS cover dipping in FY21 and rebuilding in FY22. The more than 20% discount to NAV compares with an average 2% premium since IPO. Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website [3]. About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Martyn King +44 (0)20 3077 5745 financials@edisongroup.com [5] Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [6] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [7] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [8] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [9] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1138979 05-Oct-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a48a5edadaeeffbaa1aa55fded8dd0db&application_id=1138979&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=1138979&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=1138979&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=1138979&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: mailto:financials@edisongroup.com'subject=Re:%20Palace%20capital 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=1138979&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=1138979&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=1138979&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 9: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=1138979&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

