Kenjgewin Teg Becomes eCampusOntario's 46th Member

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Kenjgewin Teg was recently welcomed as the 46th member of eCampusOntario. Located on Mnidoo Mnising (Manitoulin Island, ON), Kenjgewin Teg provides Indigenous, culturally relevant, community-based access and lifelong learning for adult postsecondary students.

"We are extremely excited to share the news of Kenjgewin Teg's recently approved new membership with a key higher education sector stakeholder, eCampusOntario," said Dr. Stephanie Roy, the institute's president. "As a new member alongside Ontario's colleges and universities and a legislatively recognized Indigenous Institute in Ontario, we look forward to actively participating and contributing to the goals of rethinking learning resources, rethinking recognition of learning and rethinking the learning experience - by sharing our Anishinabek lens and perspectives on teaching and learning".

Dr. Steven Murphy, one of eCampusOntario's Co-Chairs and President & Vice-Chancellor, Ontario Tech University, echoed Dr. Roy's sentiments. "The Board of Directors of eCampusOntario is delighted to welcome Kenjgewin Teg to its consortium," he said. "As an organization on the forefront of testing online learning tools to advance the use of education technology and digital learning environments, we must build a future in which we can have a more inclusive conversation on online and other forms of technology-enabled learning that are important to the diverse present and prospective faculty, staff, and students in the province of Ontario."

Founded in 2015, eCampusOntario is funded by the provincial government to promote innovation in digital learning for postsecondary education in Ontario on behalf of Ontario's publicly-assisted institutions. Kenjgewin Teg is the first Indigenous Institute to join eCampusOntario.

Later this month, eCampusOntario will host its annual event, the Technology + Education Seminar + Showcase, a conference for Ontario's college, university, and Indigenous Institutes to discuss, celebrate, and advance virtual learning, innovation and collaboration. This year, a strong emphasis is placed on diversity, equity, and inclusion. "Kenjgewin Teg joining us is a vital step forward in realizing the goals of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action in postsecondary education," said Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan, eCampusOntario Co-Chair and Loyalist College President and CEO. "I look forward to learning with and from our colleagues as part of this important journey."

Kenjgewin Teg provides an Anishinabewin community approach to education and training. They offer both university and college-accredited programs, which are open to both Indigenous and non-Indigenous students.

M. Daniel Roukema Director of Communications (interim)

Email: mediarelations@ecampusontario.ca

Beverley Roy, Director of Quality Assurance

Email: beverleyroy@kenjgewinteg.ca

SOURCE: eCampusOntario

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609115/Kenjgewin-Teg-Becomes-eCampusOntarios-46th-Member