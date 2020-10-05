The global cable assembly market size is poised to grow by USD 65.83 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The increased popularity of fiber optics is one of the key factors that will drive the growth of the cable assembly market. Fiber optics cables are designed for high-performance data networking and telecommunications. The rising demand for high bandwidth communication is leading to a subsequent increase in the usage of fiber optics. Fiber optics providers are encasing these fibers in cable assemblies to protect them from harsh exterior environments, making them durable. Fiber optics cable assemblies transmit distortion-free signals at high speed. They also have low chances of data loss. The rising popularity of fiber optics because of their high performance will offer vendors in the cable assembly market immense business opportunities during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major cable assembly market growth came from the automotive industry segment. Cable assemblies are widely used in the automotive industry for a variety of applications. All vehicles, including gasoline-powered vehicles, EVs, and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), use cable assemblies for audio, cruise, brake, engine, battery, and clutch control systems. The market is witnessing an increased demand for automotive cable assemblies, owing to the growth in the automotive industry, particularly in the EVs section.

APAC was the largest cable assembly market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Rising investments in telecommunication network infrastructure and the increasing adoption of EVs will significantly influence cable assembly market growth in this region.

The global cable assembly market is fragmented. 3M Co., Amphenol Corp., BizLink Holding Inc., Cable Manufacturing Assembly Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Minnesota Wire Company, Molex LLC, RF Industries Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, and TE Connectivity Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this cable assembly market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global cable assembly market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Advent of High-speed Cable Assemblies will be a Key Market Trend

Upcoming cable assembly market trends, such as the advent of high-speed cable assemblies, will also fuel market growth. The rising demand for high-speed data transmission in data centers, servers, and data network or communication devices is increasing the need for high-performance cables. Vendors are capitalizing on this requirement and are offering high-speed cable assemblies to facilitate the fast and reliable transmission of data. These cables also aggregate data at very high speeds.

Cable Assembly Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist cable assembly market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cable assembly market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cable assembly market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cable assembly market vendors

