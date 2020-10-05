In-building Wireless Market worth $18.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to market research report on "In-building Wireless Market by Component (Infrastructure [DAS and small cell] and Services), Business Model (Service Providers, Enterprises, and Neutral Host Operators), Venue, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the In-Building Wireless Market size is projected to grow from USD 10.3 billion in 2020 to USD 18.0 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period. Major factors such as the need for strong indoor network coverage, digital transformation, and new trends such as smart and intelligent buildings are expected to drive the global In-building Wireless Market.

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) segment to dominate the market share during the forecast period

Over the years, the DAS architecture has undergone a rapid transformation to cope with the current network demands and meet the performance criteria of today's generation network. Nowadays, this architecture is more software-driven, coupled with an open interface, virtualizations, and cloud-native applications. DAS is a major part of the in-building wireless infrastructure. Traditional DAS has evolved to provide not only good network coverage but also deliver higher network bandwidth for mission-critical business applications.

Healthcare segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Hospitals are deploying in-building wireless solutions to maximize their operational efficiency and enhance overall patient care. In-building wireless solutions, such as DAS and small cells, are increasingly being adopted in hospitals owing to the increasingly mobile workforce and growing use of mobile health technologies. In-building wireless solutions also enable first responder radios to work in hospitals. A well-designed in-building wireless system eliminates significant concerns related to signal interference with medical equipment, which earlier required the employees or visitors in the hospitals to switch off their mobile phones.

North America region to record the highest market share in the In-building Wireless Market in 2020

North America is one of the most technologically advanced regions in the world. Consumers based in this region have readily adopted 4G-enabled smartphones that make the region as one of the established and most advanced mobile regions in the world. According to the Ericsson Mobility Report published in 2017, North America records the largest use of smartphones, and traffic per smartphone is expected to increase from 7.1GB per month by the end of 2017 to 48GB by the end of 2023. The increasing number of internet subscribers, expanding mobile data traffic, and growing government emphasis on enhancing telecommunications infrastructure to meet the users' demand for seamless connectivity would drive the In-building Wireless Market to a great extent in the region. Further, the region is expected to be the early adopter of 5G services in areas such as AR/VR, autonomous driving, and AI owing to the high customer digital engagement.

Key and innovative vendors in the In-building Wireless Market include Nokia( Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), ZTE(China), NEC(Japan), CommScope (US), Corning (US), Axell Wireless (UK), Comba Telecom (Hong Kong), Samsung (South Korea), SOLiD (South Korea), Dali Wireless (US), Zinwave (US), ADRF (US), ip.access (UK), Airspan (US), Contela (South Korea), Fujitsu (Japan), BTI Wireless (US), Bird (US), Accelleran (Belgium), Baicells Technologies (US), Qucell (South Korea), Casa Systems (US), CommAgility (UK), Galtronics (Canada), G-Wave Solutions (US), HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland), JMA Wireless (US), Microlab (US), Nextivity (US), Sarcomm (Taiwan), PCTEL (US), Whoop Wireless (US), and Westell Technologies (US). These vendors have adopted many organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, and partnerships and collaborations, to expand their offerings and market shares in the In-building Wireless Market.

