Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.: OMNICANNA to Launch its Industrial Hemp Real-Time Trading eCommerce Website, October 9, 2020, Featuring Disruptive Real-Time Negotiating Technology, Providing All Buyers and Sellers Powerful Tools to Navigate, Find, & Tra

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENDO), a U.S. Company specializing in hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce it will release its Industrial Hemp Real-Time Negotiating eCommerce website, October 9, 2020. Featuring Advanced Disruptive Real-Time Negotiating Technology.

Providing powerful online tools to All Buyers and Sellers of Industrial Hemp products, services, supplies to navigate, find & track Inventory, to purchase or negotiate live Worldwide. The system will provide private, one-on-one, and one-to-many negotiations while dynamically loading and matching inventory changes while instantly updating new inventory and opportunities in real-time.

Providing advanced and key visionary tools in a saturated Industrial Hemp Market, exclusive industrial hemp online trading technology. This version of the LNC technology includes industrial, medical, wholesale, and retail products and consumer goods derived from Industrial Hemp, Worldwide.

Instant MULTIPLE Live Negotiating SIMULTANEOUSLY

Load and Track ALL your INDUSTRIAL HEMP Inventory and Products

FUTURE BUYS and Inventory Price Tracking, 24/7 in Real-Time

Farmers Direct, Live Negotiating or INSTANT SALES

Find BUYERS online instantly, 24/7 - online, Non-Stop.

Sell; Bales, Grain, Oils, Resin, Powders, Liquids, etc...

Buy; Seeds, Fiber, Pulp, Biomass, 24/7 in Real-Time.

Track what you want, when you Want,

Farm to Retail, Retail to Local, National, 24/7 Now.

Industrial Hemp Research Products, FDA Targeted Studies

Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, Medicinal Products, 24/7

HEMP Clothing, Paper, Cement, Prefab Construction

Manufacturers Direct, Live Negotiating or INSTANT SALES •

BUSINESS TO BUSINESS, MARKETPLACE TO MARKETPLACE

We will connect EVERYONE for REAL-TIME LIVE ACCESS, 24/7

Partnerships, Licensing, Jobs, Commissions, Worldwide!

LNC - Exclusive License

OMNICANNA joins an exclusive licensing group headed by Live Negotiator Corporation (LNC), which includes XRAYMEDIA, OMNICANNA, Cannabis Science (CSi-EDP), and a few more to be announced. The licensing group shares the revenues derived from each technology released based on their financial support and operational involvement. All LNC technologies added to the CSi-EDP add more strength to Cannabis Science and OMNICANNA.

Amazon, eBay, Ali Baba, Airbnb, and the rest of the online e-commerce giants have certainly paved the way for new disruptive advanced technology such as ours. The goal is to effectively connect and create seamless real-time access and traditional negotiations online. The licensing group will be releasing several more versions for targeted market penetration, such as real estate, autos, media, and a few more key industry sectors.

The first release under this new format is the www.livenegotiator.com launched earlier this year live in Beta Now, OMNICANNA is receiving 20% of all transaction fees for www.livenegotiator.com.

October 9, 2020 Beta Launch for the Industrial Hemp live trading system, wholesale and retail eCommerce, after-sales fees, OMNICANNA is receiving 70% of all transaction fees and assumes operations lead.

About the Cannabis Science CSi-EDP

The Cannabis Science Economic Development Plan (CSi-EDP) is a self-driven community program mainly focused on drug development, education, and job creation. It consists of a number of Cannabis Science collaborations and partnerships. The drug development collaborations and partnerships are focused on critical drug and therapeutic development. This development is derived from the cannabis and hemp plants, ranging from the highest level of FDA drug development medical research to wholesale, retail distribution and commercialization on a State by State level. The rest of the programs are growing in range and associated with various active industries worldwide.

The CSi-EDP targets demographics that need jobs and economic development in the following areas:

DEPT. AGRICULTURE SPECIALIZING IN R&D OF INDUSTRIAL HEMP AND CANNABIS PLANTS

This is a massive, growing, and untapped industry that will directly benefit its participants through job creation and revenue streams.

HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE

Hospitals, Health Centers, and Educational Facilities.

FOOD SECURITY AND AGRICULTURE

Sound agricultural practices producing sufficient foo.

EDUCATION AND TRAINING

Development in the sectors of drug development/treatment, agriculture, communications, investments, political environments, and over 30 other common industries.

TECHNOLOGY/TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Satellite, internet, mechanical device development, cellphone, TV/Media.

POLITICAL AND POLICY ENVIRONMENTS Policy, regulatory, and jurisdictional contexts.

PROVIDING HYBRID FOCUSED INTERACTIVE TRAINING

Online, in class, and in-field training gives our students the flexibility and hands-on education to learn their trade.

EMPHASIZING PRACTICAL ENTREPRENEURIAL EDUCATION

Students graduate with a company or the skills to create jobs in the community, not just look for jobs.

OFFERING AFFORDABLE AND EASY ACCESS TO EDUCATION

Our unique hybrid education model allows for courses at a low-priced rate. Scholarships and subsidized packages are available to qualifying students.

TARGETING DISTRESSED COMMUNITIES

Affordable and entrepreneurial education means we can help struggling communities build themselves up in virtually any industry of focus.

About The Hempery

The Hempery products truly are nature's perfect skincare because they contain an abundance of pure hemp seed oil and coconut oil. Hemp seed oil has been called "nature's perfect food for humanity." Hemp seed contains rich proteins and fatty acids, including Omega-3 and Omega-6's. Hemp seed contains all the essential amino acids necessary for human life. Our proprietary formulas are rich in hemp seed oil and coconut oil. These products are flavored with organic essential oils that makes them ultra appealing and effective. The base of all the products in The Hempery collection is the unique plan of an ultra-nutritious treat for the skin. Your skin can now experience the miracle of these benefits every day.

About Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. is currently developing new natural hemp-based products based on innovative formulations to utilize the unique and potent benefits of the hemp plant. Medicinal properties of hemp have been known and applied for thousands of years. With the aid of scientific research, Omnicanna Health Solutions is translating such knowledge into development of effective hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions as well as cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and food brands throughout the world. The Company's health and wellness, nutritional, and cosmetics lines will address personal needs and will evolve with the introduction of new formulations and products, advancing the Company within the expanding multibillion-dollar global market.

