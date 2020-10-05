Petra Diamonds Ltd - Holding(s) in Company



In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.



This disclosure reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited ("SLIHL") and held by the underlying investment management entity Standard Life Investments Limited ("SLIL") decreased below the10% notifiable threshold. Prior to this crossing, SLIHL effectively held and SLIL held 12.25% of the delegated voting rights in Petra Diamonds Ltd. SLIHL now effectively holds and SLIL now holds 9.98% of the delegated voting rights.



The reduction in voting rights attached to shares is due to a scheduled client restructuring.