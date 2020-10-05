Anzeige
PR Newswire
05.10.2020 | 18:04
TwentyFour Income Fund - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

London, October 5

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.5.6, the Board of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited hereby publishes its Block Listing six monthly return.

Date: 5 October 2020

Name of applicant:TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
Name of scheme:TwentyFour Income Fund Limited Block Listing
Period of return:From:3 April 2020To:2 October 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:6,750,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):-
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
3,800,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:2,950,000

Name of contact:Guernsey Board Relationship Team
Telephone number of contact:+44 (0) 1481 745001

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson

© 2020 PR Newswire
