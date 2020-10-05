ATEME: NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

Paris, October 5, 2020 - 18.00 CET



NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

(Article L.233-8-II of Commercial Law)



ATEME shares (ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME) are listed for trading on Euronext Paris, compartment C. Awarded the label of "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance, shares are eligible for French FCPI innovation mutual funds.

Total number of outstanding shares forming the capital Total number of voting rights 2020.09.30 10,531,063 Total theoretical number of voting rights1: 11,821,190 Total number of exercisable voting rights²: 11,815,406



Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires disclosure whenever there is a threshold disclosure requirement in addition to that related to legal thresholds: no.



1 In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, theoretical voting rights are calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

2 For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares).



About ATEME: ATEME is the emerging leader of video delivery infrastructure, servicing the world's largest content and service providers. Listed on Euronext Paris since 2014, ATEME has a history of transforming video delivery, being the first to market with a 10-bit 4:2:2 solution, the first production-ready HEVC & HDR, and recently, the first genuine video delivery NFV software solution designed to lead service providers' transition to video datacenter. To complement its cutting-edge technology, ATEME has partnered with leaders such as Intel, Apple and Microsoft to create best-in-class video delivery solutions. ATEME is a leading member of industry forums and organizations, such as the DVB and SMPTE, actively participated in the ITU in the standardization of HEVC in 2013 and joined the Alliance for Open Media to help develop the AV1 open and royalty-free video codec in June 2014. ATEME is headquartered in Vélizy near Paris, with worldwide support and R&D offices in Rennes, Denver, Sao-Paulo, Singapore and Sydney. With a commercial presence in 24 countries, ATEME counts 320 employees, including some 100 of the world's leading R&D video experts. In 2019 ATEME served close to 400 customers worldwide with revenues of €66.3 million, of which 93% outside its home market.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

ATEME INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

President and CEO Olivier Lambert

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33

ateme@actus.fr Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93

acbonjour@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

x52fYJ1rlGubm3KclJhpamWXbmtklZOcZ5eZmZZrZsqVmnKTnG9hmcrKZm9mmWdn

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-65421-ateme_shares-and-voting-rights_2020.09.30.pdf